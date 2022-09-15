He also expected Norway's gas price to remain high until summer next year, depending on global demand and supply.

However, world energy trends were changing, Liknes said.

"Demand for gas and nuclear will soon replace coal," he said, adding that trend would shift to renewable energy around 2030 to 2035.

Norway is targeting carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

OKEA has plans to extend the lifetime of its assets, exploring for recoverable resources and maintaining efficient operations to minimise the carbon footprint from production.

The company is cooperating with Thai conglomerate Bangchak on oil and gas exploration and production, focusing on reducing carbon dioxide emissions in overall operations.