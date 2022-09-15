Thailand Post branches in Bangkok, suburbs to stay open until 8pm or midnight
Facing stiff competition from private logistics operators, Thailand Post will extend the working hours of its post offices in Bangkok and the suburbs to 8pm, while some will stay open even until midnight, its president said on Thursday.
Danan Suphatthaphan said the extended office hours of major branches in Bangkok and suburban areas are designed to cope with the changing lifestyles of city residents.
He said most residents go out after office hours, so Thailand Post decided to extend its working hours to keep pace.
The demand for logistics services has been increasing in Bangkok and the suburbs because of the growth in e-commerce business, Danna noted.
As a result, all Thailand Post offices in Bangkok and surrounding provinces will be open every day with no off-days, he said.
According to him, Thailand Post cares about customers in remote areas too, so it has opened more than 3,300 branches in all provinces. These branches operate from Monday to Saturday.
“Thailand Post will not stop developing its services so that all branches will conveniently meet new lifestyle demands of our customers," Danan added.