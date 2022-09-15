Boonsithi takes over as SPI chairman after Somkid’s resignation
Saha Group chairman Boonsithi Chokwatana has taken over as chairman of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc (SPI) following the resignation of Somkid Jatusripitak.
Boonsithi, 85, resigned as chairman of Thai President Foods Plc, the producer of Mama instant noodles, to assume the position at SPI. The changes have been in effect since September 7.
Saha Group, Thailand’s largest consumer product conglomerate, was founded by Boonsithi’s late father Thiam eight decades ago.
The group has more than 200 companies under its umbrella, and reported annual revenue of 289 billion baht before the Covid-19 crisis struck in 2020.
Somkid, a former finance minister, had served as SPI chairman and director before his resignation on August 31.
He is expected to be the prime ministerial candidate of the new Sarng Anakot Thai Party at the next general election.D
RELATED