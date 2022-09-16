Thai printing, packaging industry needs to transform to survive, say experts

Trade fair organiser Messe Düsseldorf Asia’s managing director, Gernot Ringling, said the printing and packaging industry has been relatively untouched by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown. One reason for this is the explosion in e-commerce, especially during the lockdown, he said.

He was speaking at a press conference held on Thursday to announce the “Pack Print International 2022” and “Corrutec Asia 2022” events that will be held at Bitec Bangkok on October 19 to 22.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Thai Printing Association, Thai Packaging Association, Thai Corrugated Packaging Association and the Federation of Thai Industries.

Ringling said the recovery in purchasing power, production capacity, marketing and advertising is beneficial for the printing and packaging industry.

A recent study by worldwide packaging authority Smithers Pira found that the Asia-Pacific will account for the largest share of the packaging and printing market by 2024. The region now accounts for more than 40 per cent of global consumption.

However, to sustain the growth of this industry, Thailand should embrace more innovative technology along with adopting sustainable and eco-friendly concepts.