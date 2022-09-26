PTG joins hands with CBS to open a coffee shop and convenience store in Chulalongkorn University

PTG Energy Plc (PTG) on September 12 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chulalongkorn Business School (CBS) to promote student education under the project “CGS Lounge by PTG”.

PTG president and chief executive officer Pitak Ratchakitprakarn said that under the project, PTG and CBS will together open a coffeeshop “CBS Café by Punthai” and a convenience store “CBS Mart by Max Mart” in Chulalongkorn University, where students can learn how to build and manage a business from early steps until they become future entrepreneurs under the concept of “The Real Business in The School."

“The MoU signing and the opening of CBS Café by Punthai and CBS Mart by Max Mart are part of a pilot project between PTG and CBS that aims to maximise the learning efficiency in business administration among college students,” he said. “It also enables students to build their own businesses while studying and gain real-world experiences and skills that can be adapted to other industries in the future.”

The project also aligns with PTG’s policy in corporate social responsibility as the company has realised the importance of students who are the country’s future and is therefore committed to promoting their education and personnel development, added Pitak.