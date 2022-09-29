THAI plans new luggage allowance rules for passengers with effect from April 1
Thai Airways International (THAI) is changing its passenger luggage allowance from overall weight to number of pieces with limited weight for tickets bought from next month, but for flights from April 1, 2023.
In its internal announcement to its ticket-selling partners, THAI said the new luggage rules will be applied to advance tickets sold from October 15 and will be come into effect from April 1 next year.
The new rules will be applied to flights within the TC3 zone (Asia, Australia and New Zealand) and between TC3 zone and TC2 zone (Europe, Africa and the Middle East).
The new rules will grant luggage rights as follows:
● First-class passenger allowed to check in three pieces of luggage (with ceiling of 32kg per piece)
● Business-class passenger allowed two pieces of luggage (32 kg/piece)
● Special economy-class passenger allowed two pieces of luggage (23kg/piece)
● Y/B/M economy-class two pieces (23kg/piece)
● Other economy class one piece (23kg/piece)
● Royal Orchid Plus Platinum Member Extra allowed 3 pieces (23kg/piece)
● ROP & Star Alliance Gold Member Extra allowed 2 pieces (23kg/piece)
● ROP Silver Member Extra allowed one piece (23kg/pc).
THAI has yet to make an official announcement of the new luggage rules on its website for passengers.