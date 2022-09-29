Nokia committed to supporting Thailand’s industry in its 5G transformation journey

Ajay Sharma, Head of Nokia Thailand and Cambodia, said during an exclusive media roundtable that Thailand is one of the largest markets in Southeast Asia due to aggressive policies to support digital transformation.

"The government of Thailand has long emphasised the use of technology to create additional opportunities and make Thailand a regional centre for digital affairs, with a focus on deploying 5G technology in driving economic growth across multiple sectors including public health, education, transportation and agriculture," said Sharma.

Furthermore, Thai consumers are actively seeking to adopt 5G networks.

The number of 5G subscriptions in Thailand is expected to reach 14 million by 2025, according to statista.com. Meanwhile, mobile 5G subscriptions in Oceania, East, and Southeast Asia are expected to account for 2.81 per cent of all 5G connections worldwide in 2025.

He noted that as one of the earliest markets to launch 5G in the Asia Pacific region, Thailand is committed to leveraging 5G for economic and social development.

