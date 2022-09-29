Nokia committed to supporting Thailand’s industry in its 5G transformation journey
Thailand's digital economy is growing rapidly, which will increase the potential market for its most recent 5G innovation solutions, according to telecom and IT tech company Nokia.
Ajay Sharma, Head of Nokia Thailand and Cambodia, said during an exclusive media roundtable that Thailand is one of the largest markets in Southeast Asia due to aggressive policies to support digital transformation.
"The government of Thailand has long emphasised the use of technology to create additional opportunities and make Thailand a regional centre for digital affairs, with a focus on deploying 5G technology in driving economic growth across multiple sectors including public health, education, transportation and agriculture," said Sharma.
Furthermore, Thai consumers are actively seeking to adopt 5G networks.
The number of 5G subscriptions in Thailand is expected to reach 14 million by 2025, according to statista.com. Meanwhile, mobile 5G subscriptions in Oceania, East, and Southeast Asia are expected to account for 2.81 per cent of all 5G connections worldwide in 2025.
He noted that as one of the earliest markets to launch 5G in the Asia Pacific region, Thailand is committed to leveraging 5G for economic and social development.
"We have long developed this technology at the early stage, therefore we don't want to miss the opportunity to be Thailand's credible 5G partnership," stated Sharma.
He defined 5G ecosystem drivers as falling into three categories: consumer, enterprise, and industry. Nokia will prioritise the industry sector, believing that the metaverse will drive up to a ninefold increase in bandwidth consumption in industrial and enterprise data usage by 2030.
Enterprise and industrial 5G usage differ from consumer usage. He noted that they require more private wireless connections and data storage, as well as low latency and consistent signal.
Sharma said Thailand's industry will be Nokia's shining market.
"We promise to support Thai enterprises in their 5G transformation journey by addressing many of the critical network innovation and automation needs," Sharma said.
He added that Nokia will keep working to deliver enterprise solutions and improve Thailand's enterprise and industrial ecosystems. It is committed to providing purpose-built solutions for the digitalisation of Industry 4.0 and beyond.
To confirm its commitment, Nokia has showcased its latest several 5G-enabled applications and solutions that demonstrated how 5G can deliver uncompromised performance for CSPs and enterprises.
The company also demonstrated its market-leading position in RAN, IP, optics, cloud technologies and enterprise business to provide mission-critical solutions for enterprise customers in Thailand, as well as the company’s sustainable solutions to reduce CO2 emissions and energy costs to enable overall better quality of life for Thailand.
The showcase was held on September 28 and 29 at Bangkok's Samyan Mitrtown Hall as a part of "Byond Mobile”. In an effort to build a foundation for the country's networked economy, the two-day exhibition and conference brought together business leaders from a range of industries, including health, agriculture, manufacturing, smart cities, and future mobility, internet, mobile communications, IT, and 5G.
Nokia is currently investing in approximately 130 countries worldwide. Since 2000, the company has invested US$130 billion in R&D and has established innovation centres in 17 countries.
With over 2,000 patent families and over 1,500 patent applications for new invention filed in 2021, Nokia is confident of maintaining its leadership position in the telecommunications and wireless network, Sharma concluded.