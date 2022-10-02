Fourgle – Thailand’s latest social-networking app with a difference

Anuchit said the app will allow users to tailor the content to match their lifestyles, as well as create or join communities that focus on their topics of interest.

The Fourgle (Thailand) startup has a registered capital of US$1 million and is currently valued at 400 million baht.

Co-founder Supat Pornnapha, who once worked in the United States’ Silicone Valley, said the app is currently at a closed-beta stage with some 160,000 users and a major e-commerce operator has expressed interest in it. He added that the app, set to be officially launched sometime this month, will initially focus on food communities, with its CookKlich feature allowing users to exchange recipes and cooking tips and tricks.