Fourgle – Thailand’s latest social-networking app with a difference
A Thai startup firm is launching a social-networking application under an “economy sharing” concept this month and hopes to draw a million users within this year.
Anuchit Anuchitanukul, CEO and co-founder of Fourgle (Thailand), said the Fourgle app will put make it easier for people to access information about everything, including people, places, timings and activities. He said the app aims to respond to changing lifestyles and give online businesses an added boost.
Anuchit said the app will allow users to tailor the content to match their lifestyles, as well as create or join communities that focus on their topics of interest.
The Fourgle (Thailand) startup has a registered capital of US$1 million and is currently valued at 400 million baht.
Co-founder Supat Pornnapha, who once worked in the United States’ Silicone Valley, said the app is currently at a closed-beta stage with some 160,000 users and a major e-commerce operator has expressed interest in it. He added that the app, set to be officially launched sometime this month, will initially focus on food communities, with its CookKlich feature allowing users to exchange recipes and cooking tips and tricks.
Fourgle has also joined hands with restaurants in Gaysorn Plaza, Amarin Plaza and other malls in Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong area.
Supat said next year the app expand to cover other topics like home decoration, interior design, fashion and tourism and will link up with relevant businesses.
“Fourgle aims to link up communities to create a useful legacy,” Supat said. “Users will be allowed to create their own content and the successful ones will be rewarded Fourgle coins that can be redeemed for goofs and privileges.”