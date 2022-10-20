Riverside Terminal 21 finally opens after being delayed by Covid

Managed by LH Mall & Hotel, a developer under Land & Houses Plc, Terminal 21 Rama 3 is the fourth shopping mall in the company’s Terminal 21 series following Terminal 21 Asok (opened in 2011), Terminal 21 Korat (2016) and Terminal 21 Pattaya (2018).

Construction of the latest shopping mall had finished late last year but the grand opening had been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. The mall features 140,000 square metres of usable space with an investment budget of 4 billion baht.

Located on 15 rai (2.4 hectares) land on Rama 3 Road in Bangkok’s Bang Kho Laem district, Terminal 21 Rama 3 comprises a seven-storey neo-classic style building plus two floors of basement, a parking lot for 1,658 cars, and an iconic clock tower that will be a new tourist landmark in central Bangkok by the Chao Phraya River.

Terminal 21 Rama 3 assigns different international themes for each of its floor, starting with Caribbean Village theme on lower ground floor, England Village on G floor, Italy Village on 1st, France Village on 2nd, Japan Village on 3rd, and San Francisco Village on 4th and 5th.

The mall can be reached by a variety of public transport, namely bus No. 22, 35, 59 and 205, Orange Line speed boat (Wat Rajsingkorn pier), BRT bus (Charoen Rat Station), and BTS Skytrain (Surasak station), where free shuttle bus service is provided.

Parking is free for the first four hours.

Google map: https://goo.gl/maps/MQw5FtyuWj7fcDdM9