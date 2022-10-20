Siam Commercial Bank and Barbara Oakley join hands to launch world-renowned course under the LHL Brainery Project to drive lifelong learning for all Thais

SCB Academy’s strategy is to prioritized innovation and digitalization as core strategic goals to advance the overall development objectives through various partnerships. Providing a wider learning platform to promote innovative methods of digital learning and education. In hopes for success, our Academy as a Platform would be a place for connecting knowledge, skills and workforce with job/business opportunities.

“We will put forth a Learning How to Learn Academy to be an ingrained part of the platform. Together the Panel would help identify the needs to replace outdated learning approach with new methodologies that are widely accepted by all top-ranked experts and neuroscientists,” said Mr Worawat.

Dr Barbara Oakley, owner and co-instructor of the world’s famous MOOCs, Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects, said that the course starts the complexity of the brain and how you learn, with using simple, fun metaphors to help people understand that these ideas are not that difficult, but in fact practical.” This could serve as a pioneering program to lay the foundation of metacognition skills for students, academicians, technologists, industry luminaries and experts, as well as large corporate and tech employees in Thailand.

“With our collaboration, SCB Academy has been using the insights of Learning How to Learn to become a learning organization so that employees can rapidly master even the toughest new skills demanded by today’s information economy and of course, this helps the them to stay ahead of the competition. Because digital “know how” is at the heart of the modern banking industry. These digital “know how” can be some of the hardest skills to learn and teach. It is certain that knowledge from Learning How to Learn can help close this knowledge gap and also allowing the Bank to give back to Thai society by creating value for through learning,” said Dr Barbara.

“These types of solid, research-based learning programs can help the country as a whole maintain a competitive edge. They also allow a way for the magnificent new neuroscientific insights about learning to flow into Thai ways of thinking about learning,” she said.

Overall, LHL Brainery is a project established to promote development of Metacognition Skills using principles of neuroscience. With taken fundamental concepts from one of the most popular online courses on Coursera, Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects. The project began during COVID, our team of learning enthusiasts reached out to Barbara Oakley (PhD, PE.) for endorsements to adapt concepts from her course for Thai audience. Where she did not hesitate to grant us the opportunity to give back to society.



