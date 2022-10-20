Siam Commercial Bank and Barbara Oakley join hands to launch world-renowned course under the LHL Brainery Project to drive lifelong learning for all Thais
SCB Academy, Siam Commercial Bank in collaboration with Barbara Oakley (PhD, PE.) owner and co-instructor of the world’s famous MOOCs, “Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects” working together under the LHL Brainery project to remake the Thai version of this course on Coursera platform.
With aims to speed up learning skills through new approaches and brain-training techniques to equip Thai people with learning agility, helping them to keep up with the pace of change as well as setting a new mindset to be future-ready. Targeting to hand on this learning to students through university partnership networks, also pushing forward the LHL Brainery project to leverage utilization of such knowledge in areas of financial services, education sectors, and expanding into the future of Disruptive EdTech.
Mr Worawat Suvagodha, First Executive Vice President, Head of SCB Academy, Siam Commercial Bank said “We recognize the importance of learning ability and intellectual tools such as “Metacognition Skills” as the enabler for a person to learn anything despite the speed of change.” SCB Academy receiving the honor to be an entrusted re-producer of the course in Thai version on Coursera, would put us as one of the first Thai companies on the platform. With the Thai version of this course, we plan to expose through our partnered universities, government sectors, subsidiary companies, clients, and to the vast public to help elevate the ability to learn. Our collaborative relationship with Barbara Oakley (PhD, PE.) will raise public awareness to engage Thai learners in Learning How to Learn, this can become a national initiative to help raise the standards of learning approach in Thailand.”
SCB Academy’s strategy is to prioritized innovation and digitalization as core strategic goals to advance the overall development objectives through various partnerships. Providing a wider learning platform to promote innovative methods of digital learning and education. In hopes for success, our Academy as a Platform would be a place for connecting knowledge, skills and workforce with job/business opportunities.
“We will put forth a Learning How to Learn Academy to be an ingrained part of the platform. Together the Panel would help identify the needs to replace outdated learning approach with new methodologies that are widely accepted by all top-ranked experts and neuroscientists,” said Mr Worawat.
Dr Barbara Oakley, owner and co-instructor of the world’s famous MOOCs, Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects, said that the course starts the complexity of the brain and how you learn, with using simple, fun metaphors to help people understand that these ideas are not that difficult, but in fact practical.” This could serve as a pioneering program to lay the foundation of metacognition skills for students, academicians, technologists, industry luminaries and experts, as well as large corporate and tech employees in Thailand.
“With our collaboration, SCB Academy has been using the insights of Learning How to Learn to become a learning organization so that employees can rapidly master even the toughest new skills demanded by today’s information economy and of course, this helps the them to stay ahead of the competition. Because digital “know how” is at the heart of the modern banking industry. These digital “know how” can be some of the hardest skills to learn and teach. It is certain that knowledge from Learning How to Learn can help close this knowledge gap and also allowing the Bank to give back to Thai society by creating value for through learning,” said Dr Barbara.
“These types of solid, research-based learning programs can help the country as a whole maintain a competitive edge. They also allow a way for the magnificent new neuroscientific insights about learning to flow into Thai ways of thinking about learning,” she said.
Overall, LHL Brainery is a project established to promote development of Metacognition Skills using principles of neuroscience. With taken fundamental concepts from one of the most popular online courses on Coursera, Learning How to Learn: Powerful Mental Tools to Help You Master Tough Subjects. The project began during COVID, our team of learning enthusiasts reached out to Barbara Oakley (PhD, PE.) for endorsements to adapt concepts from her course for Thai audience. Where she did not hesitate to grant us the opportunity to give back to society.