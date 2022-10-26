Academics divided on the impact of conditions set for True-DTAC merger

The regulator, National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), last Thursday voted 3:2 in favour of the proposed merger.

The conditions set for the merged entity include service fee controls and ceiling, independent verification of cost structures and service pricing for at least five years after the merger, market space for the operation of mobile virtual network operators, and separate rates for voice, data and messaging services.

In addition, True and DTAC must use their existing brand names – True Move H Universal Communications (TUC) and Dtac TriNet (DTN) – for three years before they can adopt a new brand name and share their respective frequencies.

"We are confident that the merger will not cause unfair competition or negatively impact consumers," he said, adding that the merger will instead improve the telecommunication sector's efficiency and regional competitiveness.