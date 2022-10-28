Musk sacks top execs on first day as Twitter boss

Without providing details on how he will achieve these ambitions and who will run the company, Musk has only said he plans to cut jobs, leaving Twitter’s approximately 7,500 employees fretting about their future.

He has said he did not buy Twitter to make more money but “to try to help humanity, whom I love”.

"Musk terminated Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde," Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter.

"He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform."

Twitter, Musk and the executives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.