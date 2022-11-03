Average 4.5% salary hike expected for Thai staffers for next two years: Mercer survey

The world's leading risk and people management consultancy released its annual Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) 2022 on Wednesday, which revealed that Thailand's projected salary increase was a median of 4.5%. Across all industries surveyed, no one predicted a decrease in salary increment.

According to the survey, the chemical, high tech, and life sciences sectors are expected to grow the most, by 4.9%, 4.8%, and 4.8%, respectively.

With the exception of the automotive and life insurance industries, forecast of increases in most industries have been the closest to pre-pandemic levels of 5% since the pandemic hit.

Their projected increases of 4.5% and 4% are still one point lower than their 2019 figures. Demand for automobile and life insurance is increasing, but it has not yet reached pre-pandemic levels.

Mella Daracan, Mercer’s Career Products Business Leader for Thailand, said that these salary increases are keeping up with inflation. When combined with Thailand's recent 5% increase in minimum wage, lower-wage workers may be able to alleviate some of their concerns about rising living costs.

"While this minimum wage increase may increase inflation due to more money changing hands and put additional pressure on businesses," Daracan noted, "Thailand's overall economic outlook remains favourable, compared to the last couple of years."

Furthermore, in terms of variable incentives, employees in Thailand can expect bonus payouts ranging from 1.3 to 2.5 months, with the life sciences industry providing the highest median payout of 2.4 months.

