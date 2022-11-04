How Rajadamnern Stadium regained its Muay Thai glory
The first and oldest boxing stadium in Thailand is Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok. This arena was constructed 77 years ago in 1945 but had gradually fallen out of fashion in recent years. Rajadamnern then suffered a further blow when the Covid-19 pandemic arrived.
However, the famous old boxing arena roared back to life in 2021 at the hands of Thienchai Phisitwuttinan, CEO of Global Sport Ventures (GSV).
He led Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium’s development as a sporting venue that appeals to all ages and genders. The result is a world tourism destination showcasing Muay Thai as Thailand’s soft power.
Why are you interested in boxing?
I was raised in a Nakhon Luang boxing family. This camp has produced several world-class fighters, including Weeraphon Nakhon Luang Promotion and Phi Laem or Sisaket Nakhon Luang Promotion [Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, two-time WBC flyweight world champion]. Every morning, I woke up in this world.
Why did you transform Rajadamnern Stadium?
This is a historic boxing ring. It's the first Muay Thai arena. Muay Thai was developed by the Army to defend the nation. It is a treasure, and we can turn Muay Thai into a world-class sporting spectacle. We worked with Rajadamnern Stadium to make Muay Thai a world-class sport.
But in 2022, we also want Rajadamnern Stadium to be a bridge for all generations, groups, and ages to visit, so we need to add a lot of things to be entertaining.
What are your expectations for the Muay Thai industry?
We think Muay Thai can develop into something even greater. People from other countries all agree that this is the pinnacle of standing combat sports. This is Thailand's "soft power" and it's impressive. Rajadamnern Stadium and the Muay Thai competitions held there is the sporting entertainment I want to see.
In a world where NBA basketball and European football are two of the most popular forms of sports entertainment, I hope to increase Muay Thai's profile by showing all people that it can be enjoyed as a spectator sport without fear. And everyone has the option to participate. We need to create a connection among Muay Thai communities around the globe.
What is the most difficult aspect of this industry?
If you ask me what is difficult, I would say that change is always challenging. However, we are fortunate to have dependable partners. Both Rajadamnern Stadium and the promoters share the same goal – the globalisation of Muay Thai. Everyone is pushing towards this objective. The arena or stage is the first step.
The stadium has undergone modernization so that it resembles a New York City Broadway theatre in the front. Despite being traditional, it is contemporary. The interior lighting and greater accessibility allow us to present a world-class sport for people who have never seen this sport, creating new viewing experiences for Muay Thai.
For the full interview, check out the Business Story: Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium.