How Rajadamnern Stadium regained its Muay Thai glory

What are your expectations for the Muay Thai industry?

We think Muay Thai can develop into something even greater. People from other countries all agree that this is the pinnacle of standing combat sports. This is Thailand's "soft power" and it's impressive. Rajadamnern Stadium and the Muay Thai competitions held there is the sporting entertainment I want to see.



In a world where NBA basketball and European football are two of the most popular forms of sports entertainment, I hope to increase Muay Thai's profile by showing all people that it can be enjoyed as a spectator sport without fear. And everyone has the option to participate. We need to create a connection among Muay Thai communities around the globe.



What is the most difficult aspect of this industry?

If you ask me what is difficult, I would say that change is always challenging. However, we are fortunate to have dependable partners. Both Rajadamnern Stadium and the promoters share the same goal – the globalisation of Muay Thai. Everyone is pushing towards this objective. The arena or stage is the first step.



The stadium has undergone modernization so that it resembles a New York City Broadway theatre in the front. Despite being traditional, it is contemporary. The interior lighting and greater accessibility allow us to present a world-class sport for people who have never seen this sport, creating new viewing experiences for Muay Thai.



