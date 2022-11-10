Five international awards reaffirm SCB as the most sought-after employer in the 4.0 era, with more of the new digital generation recruited to further advance its enterprise

Speaking about the recognition, Siam Commercial Bank and SCB X PCL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer Patraporn Sirodom noted that Human resource management plays a crucial role in moving the organization forward in the direction of planned business operations as the Bank makes the transition to become a financial technology business under the SCB X Group, creating new value for the business and enabling it to respond to customers and society amid a changing competitive business landscape. The Bank has therefore consistently and extensively implemented its five primary human resource strategies, which include optimizing its workforce, creating an effective organization structure, developing a robust pipeline of leaders, institutionalizing a sound culture, and providing attractive remuneration. As a result, in comparison to 2021, the Bank’s Employee Engagement Index and Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) were higher, and the turnover rate was below the industry norm.

The Bank's success in attracting and retaining top talent is largely attributable to the policies and procedures it has put in place to manage its human resources. Five prestigious awards received in 2022 included 1) Best places to work in Thailand 2022 from WorkVenture; 2) Dream Employer of the Year Award from HRD Congress; 3) Outstanding Contribution on Health and Wellness Award from HRD Congress; 4) World Asia's Best Employer Brand Awards 2022 from the HRD Congress; and 5) HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 from HR Asia. These five honors were determined using a benchmark of excellence against which other global institutions might be measured. They are a reflection of the culmination of efforts to tailor HR management to workers' needs.