Siam Piwat provides full support to promote APEC 2022, showcasing business capabilities of Universe of Value for sustainability of all parties
Bangkok (November 15, 2022) — Siam Piwat Group, a leading real estate and retail developer, the owner and operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery, and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, as an official communication partner of the 2022 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, is ready to welcome delegates from 21 member economies and members of the press around the world and showcase Siam Piwat’s business approach to sustainability under the concept of Universe of Value on its inclusive business platform, where it has collaborated with various partners to create positive impacts in line with the ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’ Concept, at APEC Showcase Green Press Center, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, from November 14-19, 2022.
Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat Group, stated, “Siam Piwat is truly honored and pleased to have been selected as an official communication partner for APEC 2022. This marks an excellent opportunity for Thailand’s private sector to lend support to the government sector and a unique opportunity for Thailand to demonstrate its potential on a global stage after it has reopened to welcome back tourists from around the world. This will also help to foster confidence towards Thailand, thus boosting investments and other economic activities, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors.”
“To welcome delegates from across the world, Siam Piwat will be showcasing its capabilities in connection to sustainability at the APEC Showcase Green Press Center through the concepts “the Universe of Value,” “Shared Value,” and “Co-creation” in order to deliver experience beyond expectations both on physical and digital platforms, creating an ecosystem to achieve mutual success as part of its “Collaboration to Win” strategy and fostering sustainable value in every process and business operation to create mutual growth for the people, the environment, and economy.”
Siam Piwat’s booth within the APEC Showcase Green Press Center has been designed to align with Green Press Center’s concept, with the most prominent feature being a golden woven structure reminiscent of APEC’s Chalom logo, or a woven bamboo basket, made with metal scraps, representing prosperity, while the booth’s structure is also made from upcycled and composite wood. With the information displayed on a large 360o digital screen and graphic board lightboxes, which can be reused in the future, the booth recounts the achievements and successes of Siam Piwat over the past 63 years as a developer of world-class destinations that have accomplished a global top-of-mind position among the public, customers, and business partners. The booth also delineates Siam Piwat’s business philosophy in fostering mutual growth sustainably in line with APEC 2022’s main theme “Open. Connect. Balance.,” as follows:
1. Open: Siam Piwat has created an open platform for mutual success both in its venues and on a digital platform to offer opportunities and take Thai talents to the global stage. With a mission to bring benefits to society at large, Siam Piwat has supported entrepreneurs and independent businesses in achieving not only better well-being but also better well-growing as well as helped to create jobs through various initiatives. It has also joined forces with various business partners to enhance entrepreneur capabilities, elevate their product development, and improve access to the market, enabling them to compete on the global market. Branded retail stores in Siam Piwat’s shopping centers include the following:
- Sook Siam: This is a 14,000 sq.m. town that brings together the finest products from the 77 provinces of Thailand. Sook Siam has hosted over 3,000 retailers and has generated over THB 2,000 million for entrepreneurs and communities over the past four years.
- ICONCRAFT: As Thailand’s largest platform for craftworks, ICONCRAFT gives opportunities to over 800 local artisan nationwide to showcase their work and assists them in entering the modern trade and expanding their franchises internationally, with the first store now opened in Malaysia.
- ODS (Objects of Desire Store): Operating in partnership with the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), O.D.S. features outstanding products and designs from award-winning designers from over 130 brands.
2. Connect: Siam Piwat strives to connect its partners, suppliers, and retailers to jointly promote economic recovery and growth. To this end, it has joined hands with more than 50 partners across 13 industries and brought them into the ecosystem, linking them to suppliers, retailers, customers, and related parties across all sectors in order to build a new business model and prototype project that will revolutionize the retail industry using the principles of sharing economy as well as deliver experiences beyond expectations both through physical and digital platforms. The ultimate goal is to jointly develop new businesses for mutual success and thus contribute to the economic growth of the country.
3. Balance: Siam Piwat sees to restore balance to this world by fostering sustainability in every process and business operation in order to generate sustainable value for positive impacts. It also promotes diversity, equality, and inclusion and strives to enhance the quality of life without leaving anyone behind and contribute to environmental restoration in order to create a better world for all.
- Universal design is integrated into every project in order to reduce disparities and promote equality and accessibility for all.
- Siam Piwat has elevated its environmental management and promoted a circular economy with Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste Project, which has been carried out in collaboration with its various partners since 2021. As part of the project, Thailand’s first-ever drive-thru waste collection center has been set up at Siam Paragon to gather recyclable waste so that it can be upcycled into eco-friendly products, some of which are now available at Ecotopia, Thailand's first eco-lifestyle multi-brand store located in Siam Discovery specializing in eco-products, recycling, refilling, reuse, and upcycling that has been ranked by Asia’s leading retail industry publisher Inside Retail among 20 best retail stores in Asia in 2022.
- Since 2015, Siam Piwat’s greenhouse gas emission reduction initiative has reduced a total of 14,600 tons CO.2.e, equivalent to planting 858,800 trees.
- ICONSIAM’s solar rooftop project, initiated in late 2019, has generated a total of 1,992,887 kWh (output between 2019-2021) and reduced 996 tons CO.2.e of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to 57,921 trees planted. At present, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is also in the process of installing flat rooftops, expected to reach completion in 2023.
Siam Piwat’ booth will also feature demonstrations of Thai handicrafts from ICONCRAFT and Sook Siam that reflect the Thai identity. Held in collaboration with communities and various sectors, the demonstrations will feature different products each day: Nang Talung (Thai shadow puppets) on November 14, miniature Hua Khon (Khon masks) on November 15, batik on November 16, Cho Muang (flower-shaped dumplings) by CHADA Tea Boutique on November 17, Thai-style scented water and perfume on November 18, and high-class Thai silk embroidery by LIFE LIVE DETAIL on November 19. The daily demonstration will be held three times per day at 11 AM -12 PM, 2 PM - 3 PM, and 4 PM - 5 PM at Green Press Center, Halls 5-8, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
To ensure the success of APEC 2022, Siam Piwat has given its full support in publicizing the event and publishing promotional materials across its shopping centers since December 2021. In addition, during the event, Siam Piwat will also be engaging and organizing the following activities to promote APEC summit.
1. As a representative of Thailand’s private sector, Siam Piwat Group, led by Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a meeting of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) entitled “Thriving as Businesswoman Leaders in Asia-Pacific” to discuss and exchange perspectives on business and key economic challenges in order to develop a summary and specialized business suggestions to be submitted to APEC leaders on November 14, 2022 at the Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.
2. Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM have been selected as venues for a reception and a gala dinner for APEC Business leaders, while Siam Piwat has collaborated with partners to provide APEC members who hold an APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) unrivalled experience as well as a full range of exclusive offers, privileges, and benefits.
3. ICONSIAM is organizing the following:
- APEC Photo Contest 2022 Exhibition will be held in ICONLUXE Gallery from October 18, 2022 to November 22, 2022 to display APEC Secretariat’s photos of the year since 2011 to the present day, which capture the connection of the people in Asia-Pacific and APEC’s achievements.
- ICONSIAM APEC Showcase will be held in Charoen Nakhon Hall, ICONSIAM, from November 9 to 20, 2022 to showcase innovative knowledge for sustainability in APEC Thailand 2022 with the goal of enriching public understanding of the APEC Summit, which is organized under the theme “Open. Connect. Balance.,” as well as raising awareness and fostering pride and engagement among Thai people as the host of the summit.