Siam Piwat provides full support to promote APEC 2022, showcasing business capabilities of Universe of Value for sustainability of all parties

1. Open: Siam Piwat has created an open platform for mutual success both in its venues and on a digital platform to offer opportunities and take Thai talents to the global stage. With a mission to bring benefits to society at large, Siam Piwat has supported entrepreneurs and independent businesses in achieving not only better well-being but also better well-growing as well as helped to create jobs through various initiatives. It has also joined forces with various business partners to enhance entrepreneur capabilities, elevate their product development, and improve access to the market, enabling them to compete on the global market. Branded retail stores in Siam Piwat’s shopping centers include the following:

Sook Siam: This is a 14,000 sq.m. town that brings together the finest products from the 77 provinces of Thailand. Sook Siam has hosted over 3,000 retailers and has generated over THB 2,000 million for entrepreneurs and communities over the past four years.

ICONCRAFT: As Thailand’s largest platform for craftworks, ICONCRAFT gives opportunities to over 800 local artisan nationwide to showcase their work and assists them in entering the modern trade and expanding their franchises internationally, with the first store now opened in Malaysia.

ODS (Objects of Desire Store): Operating in partnership with the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), O.D.S. features outstanding products and designs from award-winning designers from over 130 brands.

2. Connect: Siam Piwat strives to connect its partners, suppliers, and retailers to jointly promote economic recovery and growth. To this end, it has joined hands with more than 50 partners across 13 industries and brought them into the ecosystem, linking them to suppliers, retailers, customers, and related parties across all sectors in order to build a new business model and prototype project that will revolutionize the retail industry using the principles of sharing economy as well as deliver experiences beyond expectations both through physical and digital platforms. The ultimate goal is to jointly develop new businesses for mutual success and thus contribute to the economic growth of the country.

3. Balance: Siam Piwat sees to restore balance to this world by fostering sustainability in every process and business operation in order to generate sustainable value for positive impacts. It also promotes diversity, equality, and inclusion and strives to enhance the quality of life without leaving anyone behind and contribute to environmental restoration in order to create a better world for all.

Universal design is integrated into every project in order to reduce disparities and promote equality and accessibility for all.

Siam Piwat has elevated its environmental management and promoted a circular economy with Siam Piwat 360° Waste Journey to Zero Waste Project, which has been carried out in collaboration with its various partners since 2021. As part of the project, Thailand’s first-ever drive-thru waste collection center has been set up at Siam Paragon to gather recyclable waste so that it can be upcycled into eco-friendly products, some of which are now available at Ecotopia, Thailand's first eco-lifestyle multi-brand store located in Siam Discovery specializing in eco-products, recycling, refilling, reuse, and upcycling that has been ranked by Asia’s leading retail industry publisher Inside Retail among 20 best retail stores in Asia in 2022.

Since 2015, Siam Piwat’s greenhouse gas emission reduction initiative has reduced a total of 14,600 tons CO.2.e, equivalent to planting 858,800 trees.

ICONSIAM’s solar rooftop project, initiated in late 2019, has generated a total of 1,992,887 kWh (output between 2019-2021) and reduced 996 tons CO.2.e of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to 57,921 trees planted. At present, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is also in the process of installing flat rooftops, expected to reach completion in 2023.

Siam Piwat’ booth will also feature demonstrations of Thai handicrafts from ICONCRAFT and Sook Siam that reflect the Thai identity. Held in collaboration with communities and various sectors, the demonstrations will feature different products each day: Nang Talung (Thai shadow puppets) on November 14, miniature Hua Khon (Khon masks) on November 15, batik on November 16, Cho Muang (flower-shaped dumplings) by CHADA Tea Boutique on November 17, Thai-style scented water and perfume on November 18, and high-class Thai silk embroidery by LIFE LIVE DETAIL on November 19. The daily demonstration will be held three times per day at 11 AM -12 PM, 2 PM - 3 PM, and 4 PM - 5 PM at Green Press Center, Halls 5-8, LG Floor, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

To ensure the success of APEC 2022, Siam Piwat has given its full support in publicizing the event and publishing promotional materials across its shopping centers since December 2021. In addition, during the event, Siam Piwat will also be engaging and organizing the following activities to promote APEC summit.

1. As a representative of Thailand’s private sector, Siam Piwat Group, led by Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a meeting of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) entitled “Thriving as Businesswoman Leaders in Asia-Pacific” to discuss and exchange perspectives on business and key economic challenges in order to develop a summary and specialized business suggestions to be submitted to APEC leaders on November 14, 2022 at the Athenee Hotel, Bangkok.

2. Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM have been selected as venues for a reception and a gala dinner for APEC Business leaders, while Siam Piwat has collaborated with partners to provide APEC members who hold an APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) unrivalled experience as well as a full range of exclusive offers, privileges, and benefits.

3. ICONSIAM is organizing the following: