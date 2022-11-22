What is your working background?

I worked for and consulted with a lot of enterprises, such as Lazada, Big C Super Center, and Sephora Online. I have expertise in e-commerce, digital marketing, and IT. I am also president of the Thai E-Commerce Association.

What is your future direction?

I would like my company to help expand the business across the border to China and globally. We can see so many opportunities. We try to settle them legally in the countries where they would like to go. We will help and partner until the business reaches its goals.

Do you think Thailand can be the hub of technology in the future?

Yes, I still hope.

How does e-commerce integrate with the organization?

I believe that any business can go e-commerce and conduct online transactions.They either pay now or pay later.

Firstly, you have to make sure the platform application is totally ready. You cannot give the bud time. Secondly, you need to sell the products in the invisible store. You must ensure that your content, image, hashtag, and mechanism allow people to find your products.

Also, if the price is too high, it must be justified.Who will purchase them?You must have the promotion. You can't be lazy with e-commerce by dedicating teams to it right away.

"How tall is the building, and how big is the e-commerce platform?" "You need to invest in people," she said.

