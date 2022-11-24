“Super Balance Thailand 2022” showcases junior balance bike tournament with over 2,000 participants
To support the growth of children between the ages of 1.8 and 5 years old, the Happy and Healthy Bike Lane collaborated with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT) to hold a "Super Balance Thailand 2022" national-level tournament.
The event, held from November 19 to 20 at the Happy and Healthy Bike Lane at Suvarnabhumi Airport, sought to promote exercise and strengthen family ties. The response exceeded expectations, with almost 2,000 children and their families attending.
Speaking about the event, Siam Commercial Bank Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Vichit Suraphongchai, revealed that, "Recognizing the importance of youth development and the promotion of a better quality of life for people in local communities, society, and the nation, Siam Commercial Bank continuously engages in initiatives, either alone or in collaboration with network partners and other organizations. The Happy and Healthy Bike Lane at Suvarnabhumi Airport was inaugurated in 2015 thanks to a partnership between SCB and Airports of Thailand PCL. This world-class cycling park is managed by Cycling Track Management Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. and serves as a place allowing people of all ages and genders to exercise for free.
"In 2020, a new balancing bike park was constructed for young children to enhance physical development, strengthen muscles, and exercise problem-solving skills, which garnered an excellent response from parents who brought their children to enjoy the facility. We kicked off the inaugural "Super Balance Thailand 2022" competition during November 19-20. Over 2,000 children and family members attended the event, highlighting the significance of young children's physical and mental development for skill-building, promotion of sportsmanship, and extracurricular learning. The time spent together doing these activities can be rewarding.”
The "Super Balance Thailand 2022" tournament was the first of its kind on a national level and a huge success, receiving overwhelming attention and favorable feedback from families. A total of 430 children of varying ages took part in the competition. It also garnered the attention of parents, including cyclists who came to participate in a variety of activities, surpassing all expectations. Young winners took home trophies and medals. In addition to the competition, the event included engaging activities such as plaster and cloth bag painting, "Say No to Plastics" environmental games, and an inflatable playground, allowing youngsters to participate in fun and exciting activities during the course of the two-day event.
The Happy and Healthy Bike Lane at Suvarnabhumi Airport is regarded as a top-tier racetrack and is equipped with top-notch facilities, safety measures, and a quality management system. By hosting this tournament, it encourages the growth of children and serves as a true gathering place for families.