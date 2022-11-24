“Super Balance Thailand 2022” showcases junior balance bike tournament with over 2,000 participants

The event, held from November 19 to 20 at the Happy and Healthy Bike Lane at Suvarnabhumi Airport, sought to promote exercise and strengthen family ties. The response exceeded expectations, with almost 2,000 children and their families attending.

Speaking about the event, Siam Commercial Bank Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Vichit Suraphongchai, revealed that, "Recognizing the importance of youth development and the promotion of a better quality of life for people in local communities, society, and the nation, Siam Commercial Bank continuously engages in initiatives, either alone or in collaboration with network partners and other organizations. The Happy and Healthy Bike Lane at Suvarnabhumi Airport was inaugurated in 2015 thanks to a partnership between SCB and Airports of Thailand PCL. This world-class cycling park is managed by Cycling Track Management Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. and serves as a place allowing people of all ages and genders to exercise for free.

"In 2020, a new balancing bike park was constructed for young children to enhance physical development, strengthen muscles, and exercise problem-solving skills, which garnered an excellent response from parents who brought their children to enjoy the facility. We kicked off the inaugural "Super Balance Thailand 2022" competition during November 19-20. Over 2,000 children and family members attended the event, highlighting the significance of young children's physical and mental development for skill-building, promotion of sportsmanship, and extracurricular learning. The time spent together doing these activities can be rewarding.”