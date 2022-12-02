Electric vehicle sales provide a jolt for online lending, Krungsri Auto says

Rising EV sales in Thailand, particularly in the third quarter, contributed to rising demand for auto loans, and this led to significant growth of the digital lending service on the app “GO by Krungsri Auto”.

Congsin Congcar, head of Krungsri Auto Group, told a press conference on Friday that new digital loans for the first 10 months of this year rose 83% over the same period last year to 9.9 billion baht.

Congsin said that EV loans accounted for 34% of the total.



"With this growth rate, we can expect to see lending growing beyond our targets," he added.

Krungsri Auto’s digital lending target for this year is 10.6 billion baht, a year-on-year increase of 53%. The amount is equivalent to 6% of its target for total new lending for the full year, which is 173 billion baht.