Qatar Airways to add more flights to Bangkok, manager for Indochina says

Qatar Airways will add one more direct flight between Doha and Bangkok on Thursday, raising the number of direct flights per day to four, Stephens said. (Before the pandemic, Qatar Airways operated seven daily flights on the route.)

Stephens said Qatar Airways would continue recovering next year and then enter a growth phase.

"We see our airline recovering 50% this year and expect to recover 70% next year," Stephens said.

Demand for international travel is rising significantly with reservations increasing, particularly for the Christmas and New Year holiday season.