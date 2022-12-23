Warrix Sport raises over 112 million baht as shares snapped up from SET’s Big Lot

The company announced on Thursday that it had raised 112.42 million baht through shares being sold at 7.49 per piece via the Big Lot board.

Warrix CEO Wisan Wanasaksrisakul said investors clearly saw potential in the company thanks to its steady growth, clear business direction and strategy as well as promising expansion plans in line with the growing sports and healthcare industries.

“Warrix aims to penetrate new customer bases in high-potential markets to bring about unlimited growth and profits to shareholders,” he added.

Wisan estimates that more people will become health-conscious and start exercising next year, which will drive up the sales of both licensed and non-licensed products.

“Plus, many domestic and international sports events have been scheduled for 2023, which will help maximise visibility and demand for our products,” he added.

Listed on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), Warrix is eyeing additional investment to boost its business, including the building of a new office and sports science centre on Rama IX Road to serve customers in the East of Bangkok, its Warrix Run Hub at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, Warrix Lifestyle shop at Siam Square and hosting more running events to promote eco-tourism, like the Changsuek Run and Ex Trail Run series.