Air purifiers, high-waist jeans, and kitty beds are among Alibaba’s trending products for next year

Unease about health and the environment will foster greater use of eco- and health-friendly products, such as medicinal supplements, air purifiers, and reusable water bottles, Alibaba said.

Fashion products, especially shapewear and high-waist jeans, will also see rising demand due to the resumption of social and outdoor activities. Demand for beauty and personal care products, like sleeping masks and electric toothbrushes, will surge by more than 50% over the next few years, reaching $131 billion in revenue by 2026.

Kitchen items, like portable blenders and air fryers, are likely to post strong sales next year as consumers continue to dine at home. Even after the pandemic, seven out of 10 consumers will continue to cook at home, Alibaba said.