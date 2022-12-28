Air purifiers, high-waist jeans, and kitty beds are among Alibaba’s trending products for next year
E-commerce will continue roaring ahead next year as sales of medicinal supplements, fashion, and kitchen products surge, e-commerce titan Alibaba said.
Globally, e-commerce sales will surpass US$5 trillion this year, resulting in a surge of money circulating in business-to-business portals.
E-commerce has remained vital for B2B business despite the war in Ukraine, supply chain hiccups, and energy shortages, Alibaba said.
Sales of health and wellness products will rise next year, Alibaba said, citing a survey by the World Economic Forum that found 62% of respondents were more concerned with their health now than they were before the pandemic.
Unease about health and the environment will foster greater use of eco- and health-friendly products, such as medicinal supplements, air purifiers, and reusable water bottles, Alibaba said.
Fashion products, especially shapewear and high-waist jeans, will also see rising demand due to the resumption of social and outdoor activities. Demand for beauty and personal care products, like sleeping masks and electric toothbrushes, will surge by more than 50% over the next few years, reaching $131 billion in revenue by 2026.
Kitchen items, like portable blenders and air fryers, are likely to post strong sales next year as consumers continue to dine at home. Even after the pandemic, seven out of 10 consumers will continue to cook at home, Alibaba said.
The company also said that home decor products would continue to see high sales, with growth forecast to rise by 4.8% a year. Online sales of home decor products saw revenue of $641.4 billion in 2020, Alibaba said.
Spending on childcare-related products – including baby monitors, swings, and toys – is rising. In the US alone, demand for these goods climbed by 17% in 2021, according to Alibaba.
Demand for pet-care products, like kitty beds, will also rise, it said, citing Google Trends.
Sales of office supplies and gadgets will continue to surge as more people work from home, Alibaba said.