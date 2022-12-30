Siam Yacht Club – Bangkok's new unique riverside hangout venue

Michael Schlueter, general manager of Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel and Towers, told the press earlier this week that Siam Yacht Club, located at the hotel, is aimed to operate and function as a standalone restaurant with unique features and characteristics.

With its unique menu and drinks created by master chefs and mixologists, as well as an astounding view of the Chao Phraya River, Schlueter reckons the Siam Yacht Club will soon become a key Bangkok attraction. He said it will also serve as a new gathering place for like-minded Bangkokians.

The restaurant, which is set to open in January, has proved to be popular since its soft launch this month, with most tables being reserved daily.

Schlueter said he believes 2023 will be very promising for the tourism and hotel industry, especially with more Indian and Saudi Arabian tourists arriving.

“Siam Yacht Club is a new place to provoke all the senses. It is what it says here: Get ready for a culinary and social experience like no other in Bangkok," Schlueter said.

Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotels & Tower is part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of hotels in metropolises worldwide.

Siam Yacht Club is part of Royal Orchid Sheraton's new aim to offer everything from public space and food and beverage to flexible meeting spaces.

The restaurant is being opened in time to meet a surge in foreign tourists, especially now that China has decided to lift all travel restrictions and reopen its borders.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand believes Thailand will see more than 18 million tourists next year, generating some 970 billion baht in revenue. This estimate was declared before China announced it was lifting travel restrictions.