All Inspire Development sparks concern with default on interest payment for bonds

Amonthep Chawla, head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, said the default by the property developer would not affect the overall bond market because the problem was specific to one company.

Amorthep said All Inspire Development suffered from a liquidity crunch because it failed to raise more funds by issuing new shares.

Kitpon Praipaisarnkit, vice president of brokerage firm UOB Kay Hian, said the default was quite worrying because it demonstrated that the company’s cash shortage was severe.

Kitpon said companies can issue new shares or use funds from savings and operations to pay interest on bonds. As a result, it is concerning that All Inspire Development cannot pay interest on its bonds, he said.

The company may not be able to honour its 1.2 billion baht worth of bonds due this year, he said.

According to the bond association, All Inspire Development had raised 2.334 billion baht in seven tranches of bonds, with 1.205 billion baht worth of bonds being due this year.

The company issued bonds worth 80.7 million baht in October last year.

Amonthep Chawla, head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, said the default by the property developer would not affect the overall bond market because the problem was specific to one company.

Amorthep said All Inspire Development suffered from a liquidity crunch because it failed to raise more funds by issuing new shares.

Kitpon Praipaisarnkit, vice president of brokerage firm UOB Kay Hian, said the default was quite worrying because it demonstrated that the company’s cash shortage was severe.

Kitpon said companies can issue new shares or use funds from savings and operations to pay interest on bonds. As a result, it is concerning that All Inspire Development cannot pay interest on its bonds, he said.

The company may not be able to honour its 1.2 billion baht worth of bonds due this year, he said.