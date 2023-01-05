Digital pharmacy platform ARINCARE unveils plan for IPO to list on SET by 2026

The move to list on the SET follows the the company’s successful US$4-million Series B funding round with two new investors — Chularat Hospital Group (CHG), and PTG Energy Pcl, an energy provider and service station.

ARINCARE provides a pharmacy management platform for drugstores, medicine express for business-to-business supply chain service and telepharmacy service.

Teera Kanokkanjanarat, CEO and co-founder of ARINCARE, told a press conference on Thursday that with CHG coming on board as the lead investor in this round of funding, and PTG as a follow-on investor, the company would be able to nurture and enhance the Thai health tech ecosystem in accordance with the company's road map.

He said the fund would be divided into three parts. The first component will be used to enhance supply chain infrastructure, the second part for technology development, and the last part for the preparation of its internal management so that ARINCARE can go public in the next three years.

ARINCARE would continue to expand its markets in a key cooperation with Chularat Hospital Group (CHG) in 2023, Teera said, adding this collaboration is focused on building a connected healthcare ecosystem between hospitals and local healthcare organisations.

They would be connecting Arincare’s network of over 3,000 drugstores and pharmacists with CHG’s medical team.

"This will build healthcare capabilities into the community with nationwide coverage," Teera explained.