Thai ‘InsurTech’ firm plans IPO to expand business into Asean countries

Nawarat said BVG’s platforms and apps have become an industry game-changer for insurance firms, allowing them to service their clients with much more efficiency and allowing them to save time and cost.

Nawarat said the EMCS platform of BVG is now used by 34 out of 39 car insurance companies that operate in Thailand as of last year.

The platform is used to manage 10.7 million out of 11 million non-compulsory car insurance policies, Nawarat added.

The platform is also used to manage about 1.5 insurance claims each year and there are over 3,700 BVG clients using the platform, including insurance firms, service centres, garages, towing firms, spare parts firms and car wreckage auction firms.

Nawarat said BVG’s subsidiary, BlueVenture TPA, has developed and provided a platform and app for health insurance firms.

The health insurance app and platform are now being used by over 500 state and private hospitals and clinics around the country to check the claim rights of some 8.8 insurers, Nawarat added.

With the platforms and apps and more technologies to be developed to cover all types of insurance, the company is upbeat that it will soon become a truly InsurTech firm, the CEO added.