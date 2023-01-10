Bloomberg includes AOT in its list of 50 companies to watch
Airports of Thailand (AOT) is among 50 companies investors have been advised to watch this year as its revenue may miss consensus expectations by about 15%.
A Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) report published on Sunday said that these 50 companies require a closer look as they could benefit or be affected by several factors, such as inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war or challenges in the tech supply chain.
“A rebound in the airport operator’s retail and duty-free sales could be undermined by shifts in the mix of visitors and spending patterns, causing revenue to miss consensus expectations by about 15%,” BI analyst Denise Wong said.
Wong also expects Southeast Asian tourists to spend less due to inflation, resulting in an impact on AOT’s revenue from retail.
"Retail concession revenue will likely lag passenger volume even when historically higher-spending Chinese visitors return to destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket,” Wong added.
According to data provided to the Stock Exchange of Thailand, AOT recorded a net loss of 11.09 billion baht in the 2022 fiscal year ending on September 30. However, AOT said that its earnings have taken an upward trend because flights and passengers are returning now that the country has fully reopened.
