Bloomberg includes AOT in its list of 50 companies to watch

“A rebound in the airport operator’s retail and duty-free sales could be undermined by shifts in the mix of visitors and spending patterns, causing revenue to miss consensus expectations by about 15%,” BI analyst Denise Wong said.

Wong also expects Southeast Asian tourists to spend less due to inflation, resulting in an impact on AOT’s revenue from retail.

"Retail concession revenue will likely lag passenger volume even when historically higher-spending Chinese visitors return to destinations such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket,” Wong added.