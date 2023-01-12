Samsung aims to be Thai market leader for all appliances in three years

Jennifer Song, president of Samsung Electronics Thailand, said on Thursday at the Consumer Electronics Press Conference 2023 that she intended to introduce more than 100 new models and products to Thailand this year with many more to come in the following years.

Samsung Thailand is already the market leader in television and one of the top five in air-conditioners, refrigerators, and washing machines.

"All Samsung electronic product categories would be at the top of the Thai market in the next three years," Song asserted.

She said Thailand's economy would continue to recover with the help of the gains in the tourism industry.

Despite the flat economic situation last year, the company was able to maintain 5-6% growth, she said, adding as the Thai economy improves and people have more purchasing power, she expects sales of Samsung products to more than double from 2022.

"This year, we will continue to focus on the premium segment. However, we will also be interested in the mass market because we have a diverse range of products at an affordable price with Samsung's quality," Song said.

She explained that having its own manufacturing plant in Thailand allowed Samsung Electronics Thailand to save costs, enabling it to offer prices that most consumers can afford.