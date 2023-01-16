Jakkaphong unveils strategy to grow Miss Universe brand after ‘THB1.2bn debut’

JKN Global Group CEO Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip said revenue this year was projected at a satisfactory 1.2 billion baht after the pageant was beamed live to viewers in 121 countries around the world.

About 70% of revenue came from contest-related fees for franchises, licensing, hosting, production, broadcast, ticket sales, and sponsorship, she said.

Jakkaphong made headlines as the first transgender owner of the Miss Universe brand when JKN purchased the organisation for US$20 million (657 million baht) last October.

The remaining 30% of revenue was from non-contest-related channels such as licensing & merchandising, sales of goods or services, and copyright to produce goods or services under Miss Universe brands or trademarks, she added.

Jakkaphong was speaking at a post-pageant event in New Orleans on Saturday night (Sunday, Thai time) held to unveil JKN’s growth strategy for the brand for its franchise holders across the globe.

She revealed nine business strategies aimed at making more money from licensing & merchandising, selling products or services, and MUO copyright on consumer goods and services ranging from natural mineral water to fashion products such as bags – both of which have already been launched.

"Many more consumer and fashion items are on the way. Our goal is to increase the proportion of non-contest-related income to 35-40% of this business group's revenue. This excludes future expansion of the spa, restaurant, academy, and hotel businesses," she said.

Jakkaphong also expressed optimism for the upcoming 72nd Miss Universe pageant in El Salvador in December.