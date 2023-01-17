Thailand’s Horizon Plus in talks to make EVs for Chinese, European brands

Horizon Plus's Chonburi plant aims to open in 2024 with production capacity of 50,000 EVs per year to drive Thailand’s ambition to become an Asian hub of EV manufacturing. Capacity will rise to 150,000 EVs by 2030 to meet growing demand from Asean consumers, the company says.

On Monday, Arun Plus managing director Ekachai Yimsakul revealed Horizon Plus is currently negotiating to produce EVs for several partner brands from Europe and China.

"Deals with two partners are expected to be completed by the first quarter of this year," he said.