Deputy director Kirati picked to take over as next AOT chief
Airports of Thailand (AOT) Plc deputy director Kirati Kitmanawat has been selected as the new director, a source said on Wednesday.
Kirati, an AOT deputy director in charge of engineering and construction, will replace Nitinai as AOT chief when he completes his term on April 24.
The source said a subcommittee in charge of salary negotiation will negotiate with Kirati on his salary and perks before his contract is sent to the State Enterprise Policy Office for approval.
The employment contract would be signed by next month, the source added.
According to the source, Kirati was picked because he had the highest score among four candidates with 95 points, while the next best candidate had 91 points.
Kirati got his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Sirindhorn International Institute of Technology, Thammasat University. He later got his Masters and doctorate degrees in engineering from Tokyo University.