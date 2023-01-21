Minor International accelerates growth strategy, unveils three-year strategic plan

"Moving into 2023, MINT is fully committed to driving business ‘back to growth’ with prudent business strategies and investment plans for Minor Hotels, Minor Food, and Minor Lifestyle, in order to remain market leaders capable of accommodating current and future customer demand," he told a press conference.

MINT’s three-year strategic plan focuses on strengthening its brand portfolio, improving productivity and profitability, collaborating with partners to achieve growth, enhancing innovation and digitisation, empowering people and teams, and ensuring long-term growth, he said.

The company also anticipated that the rising number of tourists following the reopening of borders would help support business growth this year.

"Tourist arrivals in Thailand are expected to rise from around 11 million in 2022 to 22 million in 2023. The two-fold increase in arrivals will be achieved as a result of Mainland China's recent reopening on January 8, 2023, which is expected to result in additional tourist arrivals to previous forecasts, stimulate demand, and further drive economic activities for all MINT businesses," he said.

Minor Hotels, Rajakarier said, would continue to see revenue growth this year due to an increase in advance bookings.

The company intends to raise both occupancy and room rates. It will also improve service to attract more business travellers and increase marketing, he said.