JD Central discontinues operations in Thailand on March 3

In a Facebook announcement, the company said the JD Central Official Store will stop accepting orders from 11.59pm on February 15, while the JD Central platform with other vendors will stop accepting orders from 11.59pm on March 3.

The company has promised to fulfil all orders placed on or before March 3. The time taken for deliveries will be determined by the third-party logistics provider and seller.

JD Central’s customer service centre will continue providing after-sales services for completed orders until March 31, from 9am to 6pm, via live chat, phone (02) 030 4599 and e-mail [email protected]

JD points and discount coupons can be used until March 3, while product warranty will not be affected by the discontinuation of the platform.

JD Central is an e-commerce platform set up in 2018 by Thailand’s Central Group and China’s e-commerce operator JD.com. It was named the Best e-Commerce Solution and Best e-Commerce Campaign – B2B in the Marketing Asia e-Commerce Awards 2020 hosted by Singapore’s “Marketing” magazine.