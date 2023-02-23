Nation Group’s Khobsanam named best sports content creator on social media
Khobsanam, a sports media outlet under Nation Group (Thailand), has been named the "Best Content Creator on Social Media" in the sports category of the 11th Thailand Social Awards.
Khobsanam received the honour during the "Thailand Social Awards 2023" ceremony at IconSiam's True Icon Hall in Bangkok on Wednesday.
Organised by social media analysis agency Wisesight (Thailand), the Social Awards aim to promote the use of social media in business as well as stimulating the creative economy.
The annual event recognises top achievements by brands and social media users in various sectors.
