Pizza Company unveils THB100m rebrand to grab bigger slice of market
The Pizza Company celebrated its 22nd birthday in Thailand by announcing a 100-million-baht rebranding exercise on Wednesday.
The massive rebrand is designed to drive sales growth of 15% this year in a market saturated with outlets selling the bread-based Italian treat.
"We spent over 100 million baht to rebrand ourselves for the first time in 22 years," said Patt Pongwittayapipat, general manager of The Pizza Company and Delivery Business (1112 Delivery) under Minor Food Group.
The Thai pizza market is valued at between 10 billion and 11 billion baht. The Pizza Company boasts it has a 65-70% slice of that market – accounting for a whopping 25-30% of Minor Food Group’s total income.
Minor operates a slew of big food brands in Thailand including Burger King, The Coffee Club, Swensen’s and Sizzler.
Patt said customers can expect to see changes to the "three pillars” of The Pizza Company brand.
Look out for a minimalist and modern logo, an updated uniform, and a new store design.
"The redesigned logo is simple and stylish with clear and playful typography, while an iconic green colour has been chosen to refresh the brand. The slice-shaped logo is meant to evoke a slice of pizza," he explained.
The company sought out famous Thai fashion designer Polpat “Moo” Asavaprapha to deliver a new look for staff.
"The uniform has been updated to be more casual – balancing fashion with comfort,” Patt said.
"Also, the store design has been revolutionised with a modern and spacious ‘urban’ style that features Instagrammable corners for customers to enjoy."
Customers can check out the rebrand from today at five stores: Suan Plern Market, Amorini Mall, Ramkhamhaeng 2, Central Rama 2, and Phitchit. The new look will roll out at 120 stores in Bangkok and surroundings later this year.
Company marketing director Wiyada Buranapakorn also unveiled new treats for customers in the form of four strategies to expand the brand.
Pizza Company lovers can expect more stores, promotions, DIY pizzas, and collaborations in the coming months.
"The business expects to open 40 new stores this year, including 20 outlets catering to self-pickup and takeaway customers," Wiyada said.
The brand is also grabbing a slice of the DIY food trend.
"Customisability is the key to keeping customers enjoying their experience by making their own choice of pizza, pasta, and salad," she explained.
The collaborations will cover top consumer brands across food, fashion, and lifestyle.
Meanwhile, the eatery is celebrating its birthday with a "Buy 1 Get 1 Free Double Happiness" promotion to thank customers for their 22 years of loyalty.