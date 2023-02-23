Pizza Company unveils THB100m rebrand to grab bigger slice of market

The massive rebrand is designed to drive sales growth of 15% this year in a market saturated with outlets selling the bread-based Italian treat.

"We spent over 100 million baht to rebrand ourselves for the first time in 22 years," said Patt Pongwittayapipat, general manager of The Pizza Company and Delivery Business (1112 Delivery) under Minor Food Group.

The Thai pizza market is valued at between 10 billion and 11 billion baht. The Pizza Company boasts it has a 65-70% slice of that market – accounting for a whopping 25-30% of Minor Food Group’s total income.