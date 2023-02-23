True-Dtac merger kicks off with massive new share sale

They also approved the conversion of 138.208 billion baht in paid-up capital of the two companies into capital of the newly merged company.

On Wednesday, True and Dtac shareholders approved the new name of the merged company, “True Corporation Plc”, and gave it a new stock symbol – TRUEE.

The meeting on Thursday agreed that True shareholders would have the right to buy new shares at the ratio of one existing share per 0.60018 new share while Dtac shareholders could purchase at a ratio of one existing share per 6.13444 new shares.