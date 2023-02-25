Fintech firm targets young consumers with ‘buy now, pay later’ service

Poompong Tancharoenphol, general manager of Atome (Thailand), told reporters on Thursday that the company will increase the number of merchant partners from over 1,300 to 2,000 by the end of this year, as well as increase the number of brands it covers.

Atome will also add more payment gateways for merchants to access its service, he said, adding that it will increase marketing efforts to raise awareness about it. This, he claims, will help build trust among Thai consumers, who are increasingly concerned about online scams.

"We are one of the few purely BNPL services in Thailand, and we are the number one BNPL provider in both the country and the Asean region. Atome is now present in eight countries: Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, China, and Thailand,” Phoompong said.

BNPL is not a new payment method, but it became more popular when the Covid-19 pandemic forced more people to quickly adopt digital technology, including digital payments, he said.

He described BNPL as a type of short-term financing that allows customers to make purchases now and pay for them later. Consumers, financiers, and merchants are all involved in the method, which is generally structured like an installment payment plan.

The company has about 750,000 users in Thailand and total sales reached 1.5 billion baht in 2022, its first full year of operation here, Phoompong said.

According to the e-Conomy SEA 2022 report, digital spending is expected to increase by 12% in Thailand by 2025 as a result of favourable policies from the Bank of Thailand. BNPL is one of the fastest growing digital payment options, the report said.