Banpu unveils ‘greener & smarter’ strategy after record-breaking 2022

Banpu CEO Somruedee Chaimongkol said on Wednesday that the company will focus 60% of its efforts on energy technology, renewable energy, and beyond, and 40% on gas-fired power generation.

She said the change was part of Banpu’s greener and smarter strategy for 2023-2025, which established key directions for its three core business groups: Energy resources, energy generation (coal mining and gas), and energy technology.

"The mining group will focus on boosting production efficiency to deliver high-quality products, as well as research in businesses with high growth potential such as strategic minerals [copper, nickel, and gold]," she said.

Banpu currently mines coal in Indonesia, Australia, and China.

Somruedee underlined the importance of maintaining industry leadership in natural gas production in the US market, as well as looking for new opportunities in new businesses that strengthen and complement existing ones.

The company said it is also working on carbon capture and sequestration projects and taking concrete steps to achieve Net Zero by the end of 2025.

On energy generation, Somruedee said Banpu will maximise value and efficiency of its thermal power generation business to generate consistent cash flow, while also seeking new investment opportunities in high-growth renewable power generation sectors such as solar farms, solar rooftop, and wind power.

Banpu will focus on increasing value across the US electricity value chain, including electricity retail and trading capabilities in merchant markets, as well as investment opportunities in new High Efficiency, Low Emissions (HELE) power plants.