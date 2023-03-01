Lazada Thailand says its e-commerce merchants rose 30% last year

The company will provide more innovative features and services to attract more shoppers to its platform, Thanida said.

Although she did not provide comprehensive details, she did give some examples. Lazada will make it easier for users to get refunds and accelerate deliveries, Thanida said.

Its average delivery time is 1.1 days, she added.

The company recently added a buy now, pay later option, LazPayLater, gift wrapping, and an electrical-appliance installation service.

It also launched LazLive, an interactive service that allows merchants to chat live with consumers, a virtual try-on service, free or low-cost sample-sized products, and LazBeauty, which groups fashion and beauty products in one location.

The momentum of the Thai economy's recovery will ensure a positive outlook for e-commerce, Thanida said. The Thai e-commerce market will grow by about 13% this year, accounting for 16% of total retail industry growth, she said.

This forecast is consistent with Kasikorn Research's recent report on e-commerce market trends. It shows that the Thai e-commerce sector will continue to grow in 2023 as people become more familiar with online shopping and merchants see online platforms as a necessary tool to expand business rather than an option, the report said.

Lazada Group’s "Transforming Southeast Asia - From Discovery to Delivery" report puts the number of Thai consumers shopping online at least once a month at 74%, with 25% doing so multiple times per week. The number of Thai e-commerce users is expected to increase 61.8% to 43.5 million people, by 2025, the report said.