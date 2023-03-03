Thailand Post launches jumbo delivery service

The service has been introduced due to a surge in demand for swift delivery services following the rapid expansion of e-commerce.

The service allows users to send large items weighing 30 to 200kg to every province, including remote islands, in two to four days, Thailand Post president Dhanant Subhadrabandhu told a press conference on Thursday.

He said the new service gives Thailand Post “a competitive advantage in a market where numerous players compete on pricing”.

“Customers today expect express delivery companies to provide differentiation, quality, and comprehensive solutions,” he added.

Now that e-commerce has become so common, delivery services are no longer limited to parcels, Dhanant said.

"Today, there is a trend towards purchasing larger items such as home furnishings, electrical appliances, fitness equipment, and even kitchen equipment online. This has resulted in an increase in demand for delivery services for larger and heavier items," he explained.

Prices are offered in two ways. The first, for boxed items, starts at 200 baht for 30kg and rises with the item’s weight. The service is limited to boxes under 200 centimetres in width, length and height. Finished goods, such as electrical appliances, can be delivered from 200 baht with prices rising depending on the type.

The new service also provides reimbursement for loss or damage during delivery of up to 5,000 baht per item. Customers can also purchase insurance for additional compensation of up to 200,000 baht, Dhanant said.

According to Thailand Post data from 2020 to 2022, the most frequently delivered heavy products (30 to 200kg) were motorcycles, roll pallets, bicycles, refrigerators, tricycles and wheelchairs for people with disabilities, computers, and washing machines.