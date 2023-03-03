Centel sees bright year for Thai hotels, despite challenges

Despite the optimistic outlook, Thirayuth said Centel is closely monitoring several challenges, including the cost of food, energy, wages and rising interest rates.

Flight capacity has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels yet, but is expected to do so at the end of this year or early next year, he said.

Thirayuth expects the return of Chinese tourists to be gradual because flights remain expensive.

The upcoming general election, tentatively scheduled for May 7, will stimulate consumer spending, which will have a positive impact on the company, Thirayuth added.

He called for the next government to implement clear policies to reduce business costs, and stimulate tourism and consumer spending.

"The fifth phase of Rao Tiew Duay Kan [We Travel Together] domestic tourism stimulus scheme should be launched during the country's low season," he said, referring to the rainy season.

Thirayuth reiterated Centel’s commitment to achieve its net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. He said the company plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2029 through effective management of energy, water and waste.

"Centel will reduce the use of single-use plastics by 2025," he said, adding that the company is looking at technological solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions further.

The company will offer incentives for guests to be more attentive to environmental protection, Thirayuth said.