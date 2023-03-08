Accelerating the advancement of women: Cushman & Wakefield celebrates International Women’s Day

Digital campaign celebrates the impact women make every day

Cushman & Wakefield will today also launch Life is What She Makes It, a digital campaign showcasing the impact that women make in the firm “today, and every day”. The campaign complements the firm’s recently launched brand campaign, Life is What We Make It, which portrays Cushman & Wakefield’s impact on people, communities and the planet through its work with clients in 60 countries.

Asia Pacific Chief Executive Matthew Bouw said:

“Women comprise 37 percent of Cushman & Wakefield’s global management team, and 40 percent of our board of directors. But it’s not just about the numbers – our commitment globally is to hire, develop and advance new talent. Embracing diversity, equity and inclusion in all its forms across all aspects of our organisation is one of the guiding principles of the Cushman & Wakefield culture.”

Bouw, who is also Chair of the company’s Asia Pacific DEI Council, said he appreciated the irony of having a male sponsor the program but was committed to ensuring DEI was championed at every level of the organization.

“As the father of three daughters I am passionate about ensuring that women have access to every opportunity available.

“When Alexis joined the company shortly after I began this role, one of the goals we jointly set was to bring the spirit and success of WIN in our Americas business to Asia Pacific. We started from zero but with the belief that establishing WIN Asia Pacific was crucial to both the vitality of the business and our commitment to DEI more broadly.

“Five years later, I’m thrilled at the progress we have made.”