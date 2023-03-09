With state of the art institute, Bumrungrad throbs with hope for heart patients

Koonlawee said the current project is working on AI to monitor abrupt cardiac arrest with Chulalongkorn University and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

"Most importantly, we have established ourselves as an international consultant, with cross-reviews from international organisations in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Many people want to witness our work and cooperate with us," said Koonlawee.

"Cardiology is a difficult field that covers many distinct sub-specialties," said Dr Achirawin Jirakamolchaisiri, cardiologist and director of Heart Institute Operations and Service Line at Bumrungrad International Hospital.

"Each subspecialty focuses on a particular aspect of heart health, and knowing these differences is critical for providing optimal patient care and achieving the best positive patient outcomes in every situation," he said.

To demonstrate the heart institute's achievement in providing truly world-class care, Achirawin presented patient outcome data:

Coronary Heart Disease

Achirawin explained that this disease can result in heart attacks and other severe cardiac problems. In 2022, the hospital performed 812 coronary angiograms and percutaneous coronary interventions with a success rate of 99.2%, while the US benchmark was 95%. The composite complication rate is 0.39%, compared to 2.65% in the United States. After the procedure, the average length of stay is only one day.

Cardiac arrhythmia and electrophysiology

This subspecialty is concerned with the diagnosis and treatment of aberrant cardiac rhythms such as atrial fibrillation, ventricular tachycardia, and other arrhythmias.

"Last year, the hospital treated 183 cases of electrophysiology with a 100% success rate using atrial fibrillation ablation and a 4.35% complication rate, compared to a 6.5% complication rate in the United States," he said.

TAVR/TAVI

This subfield includes minimally invasive operations to replace the aortic valve in patients suffering from aortic stenosis, a condition in which the valve narrows and obstructs blood flow.

"Our heart institute had the most cases of trans-catheter aortic valve replacement [TAVR/TAVI] in Thai private hospitals, with a 100% success rate." Achirawin said.

Advanced heart failure and heart transplantation

This subspecialty treats patients with severe heart failure. The Bumrungrad Heart Institute is Thailand's first and only private hospital with heart transplant capabilities, and it has achieved JCI clinical care programme certification.

Coronary bypass surgery

This subspecialty entails surgical methods to bypass blocked or narrowed coronary arteries.

Achirawin revealed that there were 430 cardiothoracic procedures performed last year, with 71 of them being coronary artery bypass grafts. In-hospital mortality was zero, compared to 2.1% in the United States. Also, there was no post-op stroke while the standard was set at 3%.

Cardiac rehabilitation is a subspecialty

It delivers supervised exercise and lifestyle modification programmes to patients to help them recover from heart disease and avoid future cardiac crises.

"With our cardiac rehabilitation, 100% [benchmark 90%] of our post-op bypass surgery patients achieved ideal functional status in seven days, while 97% [benchmark 90%] of our post-PCI patients achieved optimal functional status in 4 days," said Achirawin.

Cardiogenetics

"We study the genetic basis of cardiovascular illness, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and familial hypercholesterolemia," he said.

Developments in technology and genetic knowledge have made it feasible to test for specific genes and determine one's susceptibility to heart disease.

"DNA testing has the potential to save the lives of those who have not yet developed symptoms. It can also aid those who want to start a family. Last year, we had 360 screenings," he added.

