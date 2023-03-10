Merz Aesthetics eyes 200 per cent revenue growth in Thailand in five years

Kittiwan Rattanachandr, associate vice president of Merz Aesthetic Thailand, said at a press conference on Friday that Thailand's aesthetic market has seen high growth in recent years, and the trends are expected to continue.

She explained that this is because the Covid-19 pandemic has made people realise the importance of health and wellness, which includes the aesthetic medicine sector.

She said the 3-billion-baht revenue target over the next five years was in keeping with the estimate of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) that the country's aesthetic medicine sector would be worth 60 billion baht.

The report also projected that Thailand's aesthetic industry would grow at an annual rate of 80%, adding momentum to the aesthetic innovation business.

Merz Aesthetic Thailand's sales exceeded 1 billion baht in 2022, 111% above its own target.

She expects the company's growth this year to be in double digits due to consumer spending on other products and activities such as dining and travelling.