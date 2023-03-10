Merz Aesthetics eyes 200 per cent revenue growth in Thailand in five years
Amid robust signs of growth in the country’s beauty industry, Merz Aesthetics Thailand has set itself the ambitious target of 3 billion baht in revenue by 2028.
Kittiwan Rattanachandr, associate vice president of Merz Aesthetic Thailand, said at a press conference on Friday that Thailand's aesthetic market has seen high growth in recent years, and the trends are expected to continue.
She explained that this is because the Covid-19 pandemic has made people realise the importance of health and wellness, which includes the aesthetic medicine sector.
She said the 3-billion-baht revenue target over the next five years was in keeping with the estimate of the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) that the country's aesthetic medicine sector would be worth 60 billion baht.
The report also projected that Thailand's aesthetic industry would grow at an annual rate of 80%, adding momentum to the aesthetic innovation business.
Merz Aesthetic Thailand's sales exceeded 1 billion baht in 2022, 111% above its own target.
She expects the company's growth this year to be in double digits due to consumer spending on other products and activities such as dining and travelling.
“Merz Aesthetics Thailand continues to grow. This year, we are looking to cater to modern consumer trends through our three key sustainable success strategies: Be an innovator in the market, strong partnership with clinic partners, and bring ‘confidence to be’ to life," she said.
Merz Aesthetics Thailand is launching the world's first hyaluronic acid dermal filler for optimal tissue integration in response to the emerging "skin quality" trend.
Meanwhile, as a leading global company, manufacturer, and distributor of the Ultherapy device and medical aesthetics supplies such as filler and botilunum toxin (botox) for over thousands of premium beauty clinics across the country, Merz Aesthetics Thailand has been providing continuous support to business partners and alliances, she said.
The support includes providing up-to-date information on global beauty trends, staff training, webinars, and online marketing tools via the Merz Cloud library, she said.
The company is advancing the concept of sustainable beauty with a safety-first approach by providing consumers with accurate information, she added.
The move includes more campaigns about Botulinum Toxin resistance diagnosis and treatment collaborating with the "Botulinum Neurotoxin-A Immunoresistance Diagnostic Center" of Siriraj Hospital.
To commemorate its eighth year in Thailand, Merz Aesthetics Thailand will host Merz Expo, the country's first-ever expo, in August.
This five-day event aims to maintain the momentum in raising awareness about the aesthetics innovation market and to comprehensively increase the confidence level of modern business partners and consumers, she said.
"Thailand is, and will continue to be, one of the top five countries in the Asia Pacific region for aesthetics. We hope to be a part of the engine that propels this industry forward," Kittiwan said.
Merz Aesthetics Thailand is a medical aesthetics business which is one of subsidiaries Germay's Merz Pharmaceuticals. Currently, the parent privately-owned company operates in more than 90 countries.
Merz Phamaceutical was originally conducting research and development for neurological and health conditions before enhancing its more than 110 years to developing innovations and treatment to serve the increasing demand of the aesthetics industry.