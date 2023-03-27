SEC seeks confirmation from Zipmex Thailand on payment default by investor in bailout

The SEC said on Monday that it had sent a notice to Zipmex Thailand on Friday after reports by several news agencies and online media on the day that a key investor had not paid for purchase of shares as promised.

The reports said failure to obtain the money from the key investor would force Zipmex Thailand to downsize its business or even halt its digital asset trading service.

The SEC said it had demanded a written explanation from Zipmex Thailand by Wednesday and it should send the explanation to its clients as well.

The SEC said Zipmex Thailand was asked to confirm the veracity of the reports and how the company and its clients would be affected.