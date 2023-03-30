Central Group in talks to buy Vietnam's biggest mall operator

Retail giant Central is eyeing Vincom Retail, which is Vietnam's biggest shopping mall operator with a market value of US$2.8 billion (about 98 billion baht).

Vingroup controls almost 60% of Vincom Retail’s shares.

Vingroup is in negotiations with Central Group and other companies to sell a stake in its shopping mall arm as it seeks to bring in strategic investors, Reuters reported, citing information from five sources.

Earlier this month, Vietnamese media reported that Central Group was planning to take over a rival mall operator in the country but did not name Vincom Retail.

“Vingroup is open to selling a majority stake but no final decision has been taken and discussions with potential buyers are ongoing,” said the report, quoting three unnamed sources.

A potential deal for a majority stake in Vincom would be one of the largest mergers and acquisitions in Vietnam in recent years, Vietnamese media reported.