Panasonic ceases 12-volt lead acid auto battery production in Thailand

The battery manufacturing plant in Samut Prakan province was shut down at the end of last month and all workers were compensated as per the labour law, the source added.

He said the factory was operated by Panasonic Energy (Thailand) Co Ltd under the Panasonic (Thailand) Group. The source said the group has a policy to halt the production of 12-volt lead acid batteries for vehicles.

The source said employees at the plant were informed two years in advance.