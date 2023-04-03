Panasonic ceases 12-volt lead acid auto battery production in Thailand
Panasonic has shut down its factory that manufactured 12-volt lead acid batteries for vehicles but has not moved its production base elsewhere, a source from the company said on Monday.
The battery manufacturing plant in Samut Prakan province was shut down at the end of last month and all workers were compensated as per the labour law, the source added.
He said the factory was operated by Panasonic Energy (Thailand) Co Ltd under the Panasonic (Thailand) Group. The source said the group has a policy to halt the production of 12-volt lead acid batteries for vehicles.
The source said employees at the plant were informed two years in advance.
Some of the workers were transferred to the factory that makes alkaline battery cells, also in Samut Prakan.
“The company had provided explanations to the workers two years in advance. All the workers understood the decision and they were fully compensated in accordance with the law. Some of them were transferred to another factory,” the source said.
He said Thailand would remain a key production base for Panasonic alkaline batteries.
From April 2022 to March this year, Panasonic Thailand earned 5.8 billion baht from selling alkaline batteries in Thailand and exports.
Panasonic entered the Thai market in 1961 and built its first factory in Thailand in 2006. Panasonic (Thailand) Group now has 15 subsidiaries, including sales and research firms, and it has over 60 products.