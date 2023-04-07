The Coffee Club caters to Thai customers with more grab-and-go outlets

Nongchanok Stananonth, general manager of The Coffee Club (Thailand), said in an interview on Friday the pandemic had taught the restaurant chain a key lesson — that it needed to communicate more with Thai people.

However, instead of opening new cafe-themed restaurants as usual, she has come up with two distinct expansion concepts. The first is a large cafe house where customers can dine, while the second is a coffee club, a small store around 30-70 square metres in size, that would serve beverages and quick hot and cold dishes, such as fresh-baked croissants, brioches, sandwiches, salad and other bakery and pastries.

This year, the company plans to open two more restaurants in the downtown and tourist destination area, as well as six additional coffee clubs in office or community areas. By the end of the year, there would be 42 branches of The Coffee Club, she said.

"We have already opened two new restaurants, both in Phuket, to serve our key customers who are mostly foreign tourists. We recently opened two new coffee clubs, one in Phuket and one in Bangkok. The coffee club concept cafe is our initial idea, made for the Thai market, which can only be seen in Thailand," Nongchanok said.

She added that four new coffee clubs are still in the works, with the latest one set to open in June at the Park Silom building, an office area in Bangkok's downtown.

She explained that the coffee club concept is very appropriate for the company in order to quickly penetrate the Thai market, where a lot of cafes are already available, and that the investment to establish cafe clubs is not high when compared to large dine-in restaurants.

She said restaurants had reached their quota, so new openings this year were likely only if the location was exceptional.