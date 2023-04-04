Rossini’s: Symphony of contemporary Italian flavours is love at first taste
Who said that showing love and affection had to be limited to roses and February? In reality, the thing we call love is difficult to define because it cannot be seen, but only felt with the heart – and possibly the taste buds.
The award-winning Rossini's restaurant is inviting gourmet couples who share a passion for Italian cuisine to partake in the exclusive Chef's Degustation Menu.
Sicily-born executive chef Gaetano Palumbo has created a fantastic four-course couple's menu for lovebirds whose passion spills over to food.
The acclaimed Academia Barilla-certified Palumbo selects the finest local seasonal and imported ingredients, works his magic and serves up the results in a romantic Tuscan-villa setting at the Sheraton Grande.
The menu is designed for not only lovers but also family and friends, as long as the number of diners is even.
The palate-teasing antipasto appetisers are Asparagi Verdi, Fontina con Alette di Pollo (golden leaf on poached egg, black truffle, chicken wing, green asparagus and fontina cheese); or Polipo alla Griglia (grilled octopus, potato sauce and green sauce).
For the pasta section, choose from Orecchiette al Ragout Pugliese (orecchiette pasta with Apulian ragout, broccoli and pecorino cheese); or Risotto al Burro di Alghe (carnaroli rice with rock lobster seaweed butter and porcini mushrooms).
For mains, try the succulent Medaglione d’Agnello e Scampi (lamb loin, langoustine tail. White asparagus purée, orange and coffee); or the creative Merluzzo Nero e Crea di Broccoletti (toothfish with broccoletti sauce, beer essence corn and popcorn).
But save some room for Italian dessert heaven in the shape of Parmigiano con Gelato di Asparagi Bianchi (white asparagus ice-cream with parmesan cheese and rhubarb); or L’Arancio Corbetto (orange sorbet and mousse with salty peanut sauce).
The Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel Bangkok's Michelin Guide contemporary Italian restaurant (2017-2022) is offering the Degustation Menu for 4,200 baht net/person on LINE shop. Members of The Grande Club receive a 20% discount.
Rossini's Degustation Menu is served daily for dinner from 5.30-10.30pm. www.rossinisbangkok.com.
