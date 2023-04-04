Rossini’s: Symphony of contemporary Italian flavours is love at first taste

The award-winning Rossini's restaurant is inviting gourmet couples who share a passion for Italian cuisine to partake in the exclusive Chef's Degustation Menu.



Sicily-born executive chef Gaetano Palumbo has created a fantastic four-course couple's menu for lovebirds whose passion spills over to food.



The acclaimed Academia Barilla-certified Palumbo selects the finest local seasonal and imported ingredients, works his magic and serves up the results in a romantic Tuscan-villa setting at the Sheraton Grande.

The menu is designed for not only lovers but also family and friends, as long as the number of diners is even.



The palate-teasing antipasto appetisers are Asparagi Verdi, Fontina con Alette di Pollo (golden leaf on poached egg, black truffle, chicken wing, green asparagus and fontina cheese); or Polipo alla Griglia (grilled octopus, potato sauce and green sauce).