Siam Commercial Bank wins People Management Award 2022
Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Best People Management Award 2022 in the category of Best Learning and Development (Advanced Level) by the prestigious Personnel Management Association of Thailand (PMAT).
This award recognizes SCB's commitment to creating value through personnel development and organizational management to achieve sustainable success. The award ceremony took place at the Aksra Theater, King Power Downtown Complex, and was honored by the presence of Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary General of the Chaipattana Foundation. Mr. Worawat Suvagondha, Chief People Officer of Siam Commercial Bank, and his team were delighted to receive the accolade on behalf of the bank.
Mr. Worawat Suvagondha, First Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Siam Commercial Bank said, “In order to prepare its workforce and the broader public for the coming changes, SCB Academy has launched a number of human resource development projects over the past four years. We have established a culture of learning and a new style of working that has a positive effect on the business by emphasizing the importance of learning and putting it into practice in order to satisfy the demands of customers. This is the core of any successful business, as it ensures the continued success of the company while also benefiting the local community and the citizens of the country as a whole. SCB Academy is therefore the center of the organization's efforts to foster a learning culture that can generate new skills, facilitate reskilling and upskilling for employees, and assist in the development of latent potential, all while generating learning to sustainably meet business needs and retain employees so that the business can grow together with them as the world around them evolves rapidly. More than just an educational institution, SCB Academy is more of a "Change Facilitator," or proponent of positive transformation.”
SCB Academy has worked with businesses and nonprofits to help individuals acquire marketable digital skills that will improve their employability and allow them to advance in their chosen fields. The Data Analytics for Upskilling project, the Coding the Future project to improve proficiency in developing applications and websites, and the newly established AI on Cloud project to enhance proficiency in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are just a few of the well-received initiatives. The Revenue Department, Thailand Post, the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Siriraj Hospital, and the Government Pharmaceutical Organization are just some of the organizations that have worked together to help their employees become more proficient in this novel area of work.
SCB Academy focuses on developing leadership and coaching skills in addition to enhancing human intelligence for future workforce skills necessary for the 21st century. This is carried out in order to create future people leaders who can effectively lead their teams to deal with problems in a professional manner, who are ready to drive the organization toward its goals, and who are able to adapt quickly to rapid changes.
The Personnel Management Association of Thailand (PMAT) established The Best People Management Award 2022 in an effort to elevate the profile of HR professionals and raise industry standards for people development. The award is based on the PMAT's "Benchmark of Excellence for the HR and People Development Profession" idea. The organization's mission is to encourage and assist businesses in seeing the connection between people management and business success, with the end goal of raising standards for everyone involved. This year's Best Learning and Development (Advanced Level) award exemplifies SCB's dedication to providing its employees with opportunities to learn and grow in all facets of their lives, not just their careers. It's obvious that the Bank puts effort into making its workplace a positive place to be.