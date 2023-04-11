Siam Commercial Bank wins People Management Award 2022

This award recognizes SCB's commitment to creating value through personnel development and organizational management to achieve sustainable success. The award ceremony took place at the Aksra Theater, King Power Downtown Complex, and was honored by the presence of Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Secretary General of the Chaipattana Foundation. Mr. Worawat Suvagondha, Chief People Officer of Siam Commercial Bank, and his team were delighted to receive the accolade on behalf of the bank.

Mr. Worawat Suvagondha, First Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer of Siam Commercial Bank said, “In order to prepare its workforce and the broader public for the coming changes, SCB Academy has launched a number of human resource development projects over the past four years. We have established a culture of learning and a new style of working that has a positive effect on the business by emphasizing the importance of learning and putting it into practice in order to satisfy the demands of customers. This is the core of any successful business, as it ensures the continued success of the company while also benefiting the local community and the citizens of the country as a whole. SCB Academy is therefore the center of the organization's efforts to foster a learning culture that can generate new skills, facilitate reskilling and upskilling for employees, and assist in the development of latent potential, all while generating learning to sustainably meet business needs and retain employees so that the business can grow together with them as the world around them evolves rapidly. More than just an educational institution, SCB Academy is more of a "Change Facilitator," or proponent of positive transformation.”